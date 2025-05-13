Ukraine's armed forces have destroyed the Russian army and Russia's reputation as a first-class military force, says LIGA.net retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute. Although Putin has invested more than 10 years in his invasion army,: "It's a failure".

General Liut was once called the "Czar of War". He commanded U.S. combat operations in the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Horn of Africa, including Iraq and Afghanistan. After completing his military career, he joined the civil service and served as the US Permanent Representative to NATO from 2013 to 2017 .

Lyut is convinced that Ukraine's only vulnerability is intelligence, including space intelligence. What would happen if President Trump bans intelligence to Ukrainians and whether Russia can quickly rebuild its army, Lieutenant General told in an interview with LIGA.net on the sidelines of the Kyiv Security Forum.