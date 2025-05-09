Who were the Popes Leo in the past and what parallels with the present are evidenced by the choice of name

So, he was chosen from among the non-obvious papabile (cardinals who are considered likely candidates for the papal throne – Ed. This means that he is a compromise figure, given that none of the obvious papabile gained the necessary majority.

I have previously spoken about three axes that will define this conclave: Global South – West, American-centrism – anti-Americanism, conservatism – liberalism. So, the conclave managed to combine only the Global South and the West, with a gravity towards the West. As for the second, Trump will be happy, though not for long. As for the third, the choice of name says it all.

Here are the Popes Leo in the past:

Leo I the Great (440-461) – it was during his time that the growth of the papacy began. He also resisted the barbarians who were invading Rome.

Leo III (795-816) – crowned Charlemagne emperor in 800.

Leo IV (847-855) – strengthened the Roman walls against Arab attacks.

Leo VIII (963-965) – appointed by Emperor Otto I. Considered an antipope.

Leo IX (1049-1054) – it was during his tenure that the Great Schism with the East took place. He did not live to see it, however.

Leo X (1513-1521) – during his tenure, the Reformation took place, and he excommunicated Martin Luther.

Leo XII (1823-1829) – a conservative pope after the Napoleonic Wars.

Leo XIII (1878-1903) – who Robert Prevost was obviously guided by when choosing his name. On the one hand, he published the encyclical Rerum Novarum, a new word on social justice at that time. But it was he who became one of the apostles of the crusade against modernism and liberalism, which lasted until the Second Vatican Council.

He is a pillar of neo-Scholasticism, which was later opposed by the "new theology." Among his main enemies was secularization and attempts to weaken the power of the Roman See. However, he was not as radical as Popes Pius IX and Pius X before and after him.

All the parallels with the present are obvious. Draw your own conclusions.

P.S. For Ukraine, this may be a good choice.

