Chief Consultant of the Military Policy Department of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, Senior Analyst of the Initiatives Center "Return Alive"

This is in stark contrast to the requests for Ukraine not to succumb to pressure from the US and Russia and not to sign a "bad deal."

Europe, which cannot quickly find sufficient financial resources to support Ukraine in 2026, is a verdict for Europe in every sense of the word.

To continue its defense, Ukraine needs people, weapons, and funds. It is clear today that no one will directly engage on our behalf with their armed forces, so expectations from Europe boil down to weapons and finances.

And while there are nuances regarding weapons, which can be accepted as the fact that Europe does not produce everything, Europe's inability to provide financial resources will look as weak and discrediting as possible.

This all contrasts sharply with the requests of key European leaders to Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to succumb to pressure from the US and Russia and not to sign a "bad deal" that would undermine the security of the continent, leaving Europe at the mercy of Russia and the US.

For Ukraine to be able to counteract such pressure, it needs at least something that could balance it out – for example, quickly approved aid for 2026 from Europe. Which is not yet available.

And all of this fits into the framework of Donald Trump's blatant mockery of Europe, which, according to him, is weak. What else but weakness is the inability to proactively shape the environment? Instead, there is only beautiful rhetoric without concrete actions.

However, in addition to undermining Ukraine's ability to function and resist, Europe's inability to support us with financial resources will not only undermine its image within Ukraine but also cause a feeling of betrayal, with all the negative consequences that the Russian Federation will use in its information influence campaigns.

