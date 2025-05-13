Opinion
Europe's strategic awakening: what are the four key challenges?
Nathalie Tocci
Director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI), Italy
The strategic awakening does not apply to all Europeans.
So what is strategic awakening and what does it revolve around? It encompasses four things. The first is quite obvious: Russia is a threat.
This perception is certainly very strong in northeastern Europe, and gradually weakening as you move southwest. I don't mean to say that Spain or my own country, Italy, don't feel threatened at all. But there is inevitably a geographical difference between the northeast and the southwest.
The second point, which is more complicated, is the realization that there is a very real possibility, not necessarily that it will be realized, but there is a possibility of American betrayal.
