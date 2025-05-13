The strategic awakening does not apply to all Europeans.

So what is strategic awakening and what does it revolve around? It encompasses four things. The first is quite obvious: Russia is a threat.

This perception is certainly very strong in northeastern Europe, and gradually weakening as you move southwest. I don't mean to say that Spain or my own country, Italy, don't feel threatened at all. But there is inevitably a geographical difference between the northeast and the southwest.

The second point, which is more complicated, is the realization that there is a very real possibility, not necessarily that it will be realized, but there is a possibility of American betrayal.