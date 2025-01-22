Forget about youth. There will be none in Ukraine

What should we do about the outflow of the working-age population and global demographic trends?

There will be no youth. Forget about it.

Crazy losses for the future workforce of children of early and early working age are irrecoverable. Those who have left will not return. Those 16-year-olds who are leaving now to avoid being drafted will also not return.

The world will do everything to keep them – a gift for the demographic renewal of aging Europe and not only.

The trend of the next decade for Ukraine will be the battle for youth, attracting older people, and returning economically inactive people back to work.

But this is not only our problem. For the next 100 years, the whole world will suffer from depopulation and a lack of youth.

Demographic pyramids will be inverted or become obelisks.

The decline in fertility, relentless aging, and the increase in the average age will lead to economic imbalances, changes in demand and consumer preferences, and political restructuring.

Once powerful and passionate countries will fade into the background. And new suns of economic activity will shine on the global stage.

The latest McKinsey report, "Dependency and Depopulation," vividly illustrates the irreversibility of this process and the doom of the developed world compared to new centers of power in the Sub-Saharan region, India, and Asia.

What should Ukraine do in this regard?

For now, the answer is one – productivity, because there will be no migrants, forget about that too.

