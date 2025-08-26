member of the Council of Public Oversight at the Bureau of Economic Security

Economically active Ukrainians will move from Poland to other countries and even to Ukraine – for the sake of dignity

Even if the Poles pragmatically, at the level of politics, take a course to squeeze out of the country only those Ukrainians who are net beneficiaries of their budget, the rhetoric is also important.

The rhetoric of some of Poland's top political leadership today is hostile and degenerate, and this will have negative consequences for Poland itself and its economy:

1. Some economically active Ukrainian refugees will move to other countries in search of safety and dignity. To Germany, the Czech Republic, possibly Spain and Britain, and possibly the Baltic states.

Some go to Ukraine, by the way, where the danger is certainly great, but at least it is not expected from the state and society, and there is dignity.

2. I know of cases when historical traumas prevented Poles from quickly and effectively solving trivial problems with Ukrainian refugees, which in other countries were solved with a clearer and more objective optic at the level of policies. The degenerate tone from the top ("Banderaization") will only exacerbate such failures of Polish politics and bureaucracy. And it will work on point 1.

3. Many Ukrainians who do stay in Poland may become more alienated, and this will also mean more social tension, lower productivity and political problems in the future.

I won't write about the human and security factors, because it's just pounding water in a mortar and adding emotions. I hope that adults will prevail in Poland.

