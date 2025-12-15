Talks about NATO's Article 5 are a fiction as long as we are not members of the Alliance.

We are told that Donald Trump, in the event of the acceptance of Russian demands (even those edited by the American side), promises Ukraine security guarantees that will be written "similarly to Article V of the Washington Treaty."

I want to state with full responsibility that Article 5 of the Washington (or rather, the North Atlantic) Treaty, like any other article of this international treaty, is meaningful only with the implementation of the ENTIRE treaty, that is, by ensuring Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Similarly, Ukraine cannot invoke Article 42(7) of the Treaty on European Union, which stipulates that in the event of an armed attack on a Member State of the European Union, other Member States are obliged to provide it with assistance and support by all possible means, in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, until Ukraine becomes an EU member.

A corresponding article in bilateral agreements can only be effective if the US Congress signs and ratifies an alliance treaty between Ukraine and the US, i.e., a treaty that would provide for the US's involvement in a war against an aggressor in the event of a threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ukraine must also be prepared for mutual obligations.

That's the only way. Everything else is BUDAPEST-2, or just an imitation of security guarantees. We can't make the same mistake again!

