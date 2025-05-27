After Donald Trump's "peacekeeping" phone conversation with "friend Volodya", massive Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine began.

The US president has finally realized that "friend and partner" Putin is just playing him like a regular sucker. But he is not yet ripe to put the fraud in his place. It seems that he has until the end of the year.

But in Ukraine (and not only in Ukraine), there are many myths and fabrications about the weapons used by the under-empire to terrorize peaceful Ukrainians: artificial intelligence, telegram bots, ballistic missile maneuvering, invulnerability to electronic warfare, and much more.

In short, horror, terror, and the inability to resist.

I will try to provide engineering and technical clarity on missile and drone strikes on Ukraine.

First, the air attacks we are currently experiencing are part of the preparations for a large-scale Russian summer offensive, and are intended to destroy our military logistics and intimidate the population in order to push Ukraine's leadership into accepting Russia's "peace" terms.

That is, these attacks are the implementation of Russian plans to conquer/destroy Ukraine and have no other reasons (revenge, retaliation, etc.).

Secondly, today's strikes are not something out of the ordinary. In 2022-2023, we had about a hundred missiles of various types and more than fifty more "shaheds" flying at us. And there were cases when such attacks were repeated several times a week (the number of missiles was slightly lower, but the number of "Shaheeds" was the same). That is, we are somewhat unaccustomed to the level of Russian missile and drone terror.

Now about the modernization of the "Shahed".

They don't have any artificial intelligence. Because real autonomous AI requires a very powerful and lightweight processor. Russia does not produce such processors, and it is not sold such processors in the required quantities.

We may be talking about primitive optical recognition systems that are supposed to see military-industrial facilities, but still see only civilian buildings.

The enemy's Telegram bot, through which "chessmen" transmit their coordinates (not video information for the gunner!), appeared in 2023. This technology allows collecting information about the location of our air defense systems, but it is nothing new.

"The Shahids are still vulnerable to electronic warfare, but it has to be modern, powerful electronic warfare in the right place. Here we have an ongoing traditional competition of projectile and armor.

But the enemy has really improved the tactics of using "Shaheds". This includes flying over areas where our air defense is located, flying at altitudes where our anti-aircraft guns and machine guns cannot reach, and most importantly, gathering in flocks in the air near the target and attacking with a large number of drones at once.

This is how the enemy attacks our airfields. Against such tactics, the effectiveness of our mobile machine gun groups is significantly reduced. We need either relatively cheap anti-aircraft missiles (used in the FrankenSAM system) or Cheetahs, Skynexes and similar systems. But all of these are in short supply .

The main problem is the number of "shaheds". The enemy has increased their production to 5,000-6,000 per month and has plans for 15,000 per month. So far, these plans have not been realized, but... At the same time, it is not reasonable to chase the Shaheds with Western fighters, and for some reason we have other options (helicopters, sport aircraft) in almost single copies. Instead of large series.

And about missiles. We shoot down the enemy's cruise missiles (Kalibr, X101 and similar) almost one hundred percent, primarily thanks to aviation. That is why the aggressor hardly uses them, accumulating them for a possible attack on Europe, which the under-empire plans to force to surrender almost entirely through air strikes.

The stories about ballistic Iskanders maneuvering on the final section of the trajectory are justified fabrications. Because such maneuvering would significantly reduce the already low accuracy of these missiles.

But the guidance system has become really effective thanks to better communication with satellites. And yes, various radar and inertial traps that the missile fires as it hits the target are indeed used and produce results. Again, this is not a discovery of Russian engineers; such false targets were developed in the last century for intercontinental ballistic missiles to get warheads through enemy missile defense. But now the Russians are using such "deceptions" for tactical missiles that they fire at Ukraine.

To reliably shoot down such protected ballistics, we need to launch three of our missiles for one enemy missile. And again, we run into a shortage of both modern air defense systems and missiles for them. By the way, the enemy now produces 170 or more missiles of various types per month, but uses much less against Ukraine. This stockpile will either fly at us during the enemy's summer offensive, which is being prepared, or will wait for a Russian attack on the EU.

To summarize, I have to state that the difficult situation we have with air and missile defense today is the result of mistakes and miscalculations made by our military and political leadership back in 2022-2023. The point is that instead of preparing and launching an all-out war against a more powerful enemy, we tried to live an almost peaceful life - with unprofessionalism, intrigue, bribery and trivial stupidity of officials.

This is what prevented our military-industrial complex from developing into a truly powerful system during the war years, which mainly meets the needs of the front and rear. Moreover, it was ahead of the realities of war, not trying to hopelessly catch up with them.

