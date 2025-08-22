The Ukrainian army is now performing a key function of deterring Russia. Therefore, security guarantees are about reciprocity

We need to change the narrative related to security guarantees.

Now it revolves exclusively around how Ukraine will be helped if these guarantees are in place.

But we are not talking about the fact that Ukraine can also guarantee the security of our partners. The Ukrainian army is now the strongest in Europe. It has the best military experience. If there is a conflict between any European country and Russia or China, Ukraine could guarantee that it will help these countries.

We must move from being a "recipient of aid" to a "guarantor of security".

Ukraine is not a weak link that needs to be covered, but a shield that actually holds the eastern flank of Europe.

That is, the security guarantee system is not just about helping Ukraine. It is about reciprocity.

The Ukrainian army is now performing a key function of deterring Russia. In fact, without official NATO membership, Ukraine is already a security guarantee for Europe.

Ukraine should become an exporter of security, share experience with allies (from cyber defense to drones and AI systems in the tech sector).

In other words, Europeans need to understand that Ukraine is not just a "beneficiary of aid," but a future guarantor of their security. This changes the very psychology of perception of Ukraine – from an object to an active subject.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors