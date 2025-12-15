The danger of Kushner's involvement in Trump's Ukrainian policy is that he ignores the value aspects of the conflict, viewing it as a business opportunity.

It's always better to work with people you know and respect. It's convenient, it's beneficial, and it lays a good foundation for cooperation. However, problems arise when your acquaintance and mutual respect become the only parameters for determining the necessity of this person at work. Then it's not about convenience and cooperation, it's about nepotism in its most blatant form.

Especially if, say, a young real estate developer suddenly starts dealing with an election campaign, the response to the coronavirus pandemic, the settlement of the conflict in the Middle East, and, starting this year, even negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Like it or not, Kushner – and it is precisely him we are talking about – holds a prominent position in the Trump administration, and in many ways, the US position in the current negotiations and the final version of the American "peace plan" depend on how we work with him.

Therefore, it is worth understanding who Jared Kushner is, how he built his career, and what approaches he uses in resolving matters.

The Crown Prince of Fifth Avenue: The Genesis of a Gray Eminence

Jared Kushner's story is not just a chronicle of the presidential son-in-law's ascent to the pinnacle of American power. It is a classic saga of loyalty, revenge, and dynastic survival, more reminiscent of the plot of the series "Succession" than a traditional political biography.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors