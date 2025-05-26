At the same time that Slawomir Metzen was in his comfortable and safe office in Toruń talking first to Karol Nawrocki and then to Rafał Trzaskowski about whether the future Polish president should block Ukraine's accession to NATO and the deployment of Polish soldiers to that country, the Russians were attacking Ukrainian civilians with missiles and drones. Again, people were killed, including children. Kyiv, located only 500 kilometers from the border with Poland, experienced one of the most massive attacks since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The war is very close, and innocent people are dying right next to us. It is enough to look at the map to understand that if Russia attacks us from the Kaliningrad region or from the territory of Belarus, Ukrainians will be able to help us the fastest and most effective.