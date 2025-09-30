Few people realize that technological solutions have emerged not because of military regulations, provisions, and laws, but in spite of them

Recently, Colonel Andriy Biletsky, one of the most successful creators of military units today, mentioned that he really needs programmers. It's really hard for stormtroopers without IT people.

It's true, without developers we would hardly have lasted a few months. Our army is fighting on software products created by military enthusiasts to order – and these solutions are probably among the best in the world: the Kropyva tactical app, the Delta situational awareness system, the Vezha video broadcasting platform and dozens of other useful products.

Read also Lessons from Ukrainian and Tibetan freedom fighters that the world should hear

Few people realize that these decisions were made not because of military regulations, provisions, and laws, but in spite of them. Often, they were implemented over the fierce resistance of officials. Due to the principle of "everything that is not explicitly permitted is forbidden," activities without which the army could be left without funds in a few days were formally considered illegal. Only a few commanders, like Biletskyi, create conditions for innovation.

Almost everything we have become accustomed to in combat practice was once formally prohibited. The use of Mavic for reconnaissance was not provided for in the regular inventory; spending time on it meant violating the regulations. So was hitting targets with FPV platforms or bombers. The first ground-based robotic systems also often ran the risk of breaking the rules. Experiments with interceptor drones were carried out at the risk of the lower ranks of the military – on their initiative and not at public expense.

This strange and unnatural situation has been going on for almost four years now. It's sad that talented programmers and engineers are doing unique, critical work for the army on a "bird's-eye view", while the legal norms in the army sometimes correspond more to the era of cavalry and trenches – the era of iron and coal. Instead, modern warfare is governed by microcontrollers, silicon chips, and C code.

Even worse, engineers who have critical skills in civilian life are often sent by default to dig dugouts or hold down landings.

Legislation – statutes, instructions, orders – has hardly changed since the last century, and this jeopardizes the rapid updating of weapons and tactics.

Three and a half years of struggle have shown that inventions that save lives and give an advantage are born "against all odds".

Therefore, I appeal to the political leadership of the country: legalize military design and development units! This would be a great service not only for us – inventors and engineers – but also for the state.

Give us protection from stupid rules and incompetent commanders. Provide decent pay, infrastructure for testing and safe implementation, and coordination between units of all defense forces to avoid unnecessary duplication of developments.

No one knows what is needed better than the practitioners on the front lines. Sergeants and junior officers who have direct experience of modern warfare today often play the roles of developers, managers, fundraisers, and testers at the same time. They are the backbone of our defense. Let them live, let them fight!

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors