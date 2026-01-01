In brief
20 predictions for 2026. Will the loss of Donbas, a democratic Congress, and AI songs happen
Ihor Tymots
correspondent of LIGA.net
The Financial Times made the annual 20-point forecast for the coming year. The picture for 2026 still includes the war in Ukraine, far-right politicians, American rollercoasters, and technological development, but there are still no high-paid female athletes in sight.
What to expect in the new year, and what won't happen there – LIGA.net retells briefly.
Discover this material with LIGA PRO — take advantage of our holiday offer.
Already have LIGA PRO? Log In
Comments (0)