on April 30, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of mineral resources. The focus is on the development of rare earth metal deposits. For Kyiv, this is a chance for investment and a signal of continued cooperation, while for Washington it is an attempt to consolidate influence and protect strategic interests in the field of high technology.

However, this agreement should be of particular interest to Beijing. China, which has long held a monopoly on the rare earth metals market, is closely watching the US attempts to diversify its supplies. Official comments by Chinese representatives and the media on the deal were indifferent, without details or assessments. In expert circles, the deal sparked a lively debate on whether the United States is using Ukraine as a tool in its geo-economic struggle against China?