member of the Council of Public Oversight at the Bureau of Economic Security

For me, it is more important to realize whether the state is moving in the right direction, whether it has a future or not

The uncovered corruption does not demotivate me to pay taxes in Ukraine, to donate to the gatherings of my friends who serve, and to three funds I trust.

Because I already understood that there was corruption, and I had a rough idea of its scope.

Every system has inefficiencies and energy losses. The efficiency of my diesel engine is generally less than 45%, but I fill it up. Because it is my car and it takes me where I need to go.

In 2010-2013, it was obvious that the state, captured by Donetsk and oligarchs, was leading us to a kleptocracy and a creeping occupation with no future.

Most of my friends emigrated at that time because of this realization. Those who didn't want to emigrate and didn't want to put up with it went to the Maidan.

Now, despite everything, I believe that we are moving in the right direction. That is why taxes, donations and pressure on the government to keep the country on track in the face of an indefinitely long pause in the electoral cycle are the minimum civic duty that must be performed in the rear.

