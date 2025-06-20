You are weaker. How can you be so impolite to Russia, which has a veto in the UN, nuclear weapons, 140 million people, oil and gas

Why Ukraine is an "imperfect victim" in the eyes of the world.

It seems that both facts and law provide a fairly clear assessment of the situation. There is no doubt that Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is the victim of aggression. Nevertheless, we do not fit into the construct of the "ideal victim".

The ideal victim should simply suffer from the aggressor's actions, and the world should stand in solidarity in deep concern. Instead, Ukraine has had the audacity to hold out against a much stronger enemy for all these years. When everyone was ready to "mourn and bury" it at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Moreover, Ukraine periodically deals devastating blows to Russia's imperial ambitions.

A country without a navy sank the Moskva flagship and guaranteed a "grain deal" in the Black Sea, which neither the UN nor Turkey could do.

A country without strategic aviation, which had been waiting for modern aircraft from the Allies for more than two years and received only a few, destroyed more than 30% of Russia's strategic aviation.

The country, which has not even been officially invited to join NATO yet, is implementing the strategy of the entire Alliance on its own and consistently destroying the offensive potential of the "second army of the world".

A country where millions of people are in pain every day from Russia's horrific crimes, but they continue to fight, volunteer, rebuild, and help each other.

Let me remind you that this is the country that, according to all forecasts, was supposed to fall in 3-4 days under the pressure of the Russian invasion.

You are weaker, the countries with powerful military capabilities are indignant with themselves. How can you be so impolite to Russia, which has a veto in the UN, nuclear weapons, 140 million people, oil and gas, i.e. a lot of money?

For the same reason, it can be difficult for us to find common ground with countries that have experienced colonial oppression and the erasure of their identity. It is as if they are subconsciously saying to themselves, if you are a victim and Russia is the aggressor, why is Ukrainian still the only official language and the Russian anthem is not played in schools across the country?

It's nice to be in solidarity with a victim who has been raped, kicked, harnessed and ridden on top by an aggressor. This victim is perfect. Her suffering is pure and deep. Words in her defense add moral high ground to those who indignantly make fiery speeches.

But words are not actions. The UN international peace and security system has long been unable to protect anyone. Other states are in no hurry to risk the lives of their citizens to stop global injustice. Therefore, the suffering of the ideal victim, in the end, remains only his problem .

A few months later, another victim takes the place of one on the front pages of the newspapers. The world switches its attention and forgets about her existence.

Thank God that we refused to be the perfect victim and chose the path of resistance. Resisting evil is not only morally right, but also the most effective life strategy. It is the only one that gives us a chance for peace, even if it is imperfect .

I worked a lot with people who suffered from Russian atrocities. I have seen how refusing to perceive oneself solely as a victim and regaining responsibility for one's own life became the starting point for post-traumatic growth.

I am convinced that the rejection of the concept of victimhood is the basis for our collective survival. Yes, we did not choose this war, but even in these most difficult circumstances, we must continue to persevere and fight. Because we are our own saviors .

And we have something to lean on.

I recorded the testimony of Ukrainian scientist and philosopher Ihor Kozlovsky after 700 days of Russian captivity. Before that, I interviewed more than a hundred survivors, and they told me how they were beaten, tortured, stuffed into wooden boxes, had their limbs cut off, had their knees crushed, had electric shocks through their genitals, and were forced to write in their own blood. So there was little to surprise me. But Ihor mentioned a detail that seemed unimportant for the evidence base. And it amazed me .

He described his everyday life in solitary confinement. It was a basement room where death row inmates were kept in Soviet times. There were no windows in the cell, the sun did not shine in, there was a lack of air and it was difficult to breathe. Sewage was leaking on the dirty floor. Rats were crawling out of the sewer. And a scientist known throughout the country told me how he used to lecture these rats on philosophy so that they could at least hear the sound of a human voice.

Igor Kozlovsky was a victim, in the legal sense that he was kidnapped, held in inhumane conditions and tortured to the point where he had to learn to walk again. But even this did not become a reason for him to treat himself as a victim and to live as a victim. Because the basis of our being is dignity, not sacrifice. And dignity is an action.

And it is not only about feeling responsible for everything that happens, but also about doing the right things to change it. Dignity gives strength to fight even in unbearable circumstances. The dimension of dignity must become central to us. And then there will be no victims.

