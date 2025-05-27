Last week was very contrasting, if not dissonant, in the context of the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the related negotiation process.

On Monday, May 19, Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin that revealed all the existing and even hidden contradictions. Based on the information about this conversation, it can be concluded that the US would like a certain reset of the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but it does not seem that Russia is ready to agree to this.

The White House felt the crisis in the negotiations, which manifested itself at the meeting in Istanbul (in fact, Trump's conversation with Putin was intended to overcome this crisis), but they do not understand how to break the deadlock, and Trump still hoped that Putin wanted to end the war and did not want to put pressure on Russia to force a ceasefire.