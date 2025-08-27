And if they had taught natural history, they would not have blown up the Kakhovka HPP and the problem would have been less severe

Friends, you may laugh or cry, but the water situation in Donetsk and the occupied part of the region is a real disaster. What is so special about this?

First, we have nothing to do with it at all. Second, there is no way out of this shit. There is, unfortunately, no way out .

Donetsk propagandists are spreading the major news that the leader of the "DPR" Denis (Che) Pushilin and Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing Leonov held a working meeting on water supply to settlements. They really discussed something and agreed that the pipes should be changed more often. Of course, they will make money on this. But there will be no result.

They call for saving money, enjoying barrels, and "let's take Sloviansk and run water through a canal." This is a lie. Even if they took Sloviansk (and they won't), there will be no water in Donetsk, as well as in Makiivka and Mariupol. And no channel will help. For two reasons .

First, the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal no longer exists. It has been dammed and dammed in different parts since 2014. This is not a ditch with water – most of it went through pipes through pumping stations. Because this water had to be pumped upwards. Everything has been destroyed, and the only thing you can find in the remains of the pipes are the remains of the occupiers. That's it, period. You can't rebuild it that easily .

The canal from the Don to Donetsk has already been built and launched. It was a solemn occasion. Did water appear? No. And if you try to pump water from the Donets, it will dry up or the level will drop below the intake. The level is already artificially maintained by a dam below SlavTES.

Second, how did Donbas live before the canal? How did those who were not reached by this network receive water? And how did the Siverskyi Donets withstand all this water intake? It's simple – thanks to groundwater from the Dnipro basin. They maintained small rivers, ponds, streams, and the level of the Donets. But after the occupiers blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, this level dropped. Not dramatically, but significantly. The water went below.

I wonder if Donetsk rejoiced at the explosion of that dam Well, now you have discovered the great secret of interconnections. You shouldn't have skipped natural history at school.

It is clear that the occupiers will not return the water. And they don't really need it. They are not restoring Avdiivka and Soledar or Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. This is a different problem .

The water supply has been cut off. And the heating system, pipes and other boilers are already failing because of the bad water. The occupiers do not care about this either. But when we liberate Donetsk, Makiivka and Mariupol, how are we going to restore all this? I can't even imagine what kind of money and human labor it will take..

