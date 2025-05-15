The Americans, or rather Trump's friends, had the idea that they should go to Istanbul just to find out if Putin was serious. And to act accordingly.

Well, Putin did them a favor. They will be able to save a little more for the budget on tickets to Turkey and make Elon Musk happy. As Putin released his list of negotiators, everyone got their answers.

Trump seemed to have done everything for Putin. He found him in the mud, pulled him out, shook him off, and laid out a red carpet for him to return to the big game. It seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You have to grab it. Unless, of course, you are a rational player .

At the end of last year, the main question was: "What is in Putin's mind?" That is, what he would do at such a moment. Well, we got the answer .

In the Russian imperial tradition, this is called "dizziness from success." It turned out that Putin is comfortable in the mud. And he can sit there for a while longer. It was not enough for him.

And in fact, he led Trump by the lips with Medinsky. And not just Trump. Even his friends from the BRICS.

We don't know what China is thinking. But the president of Brazil, after meeting with the sunny Xi in Beijing, decided to return home via Moscow to persuade Putin to go to Istanbul. And only people who believe in a flat Earth can think that Moscow lies on the road between Beijing and Brazil. And so this Brazilian president makes a detour and then sits for four hours on an airplane because Putin is busy. So the only thing that should make Trump happy is that Medinsky was not the only one who was being tongue-tied.

What's next? In a normal situation, we would definitely come to the coveted moment when Trump finally publicly admits that Putin is a d@mn, starts imposing sanctions and writing angry posts. We would call this moment a "resident error," when Putin overreacted and made a mistake. Moreover, we have already seen manifestations of Trump's irritation in his posts when he encroached on the sacred, on Putin's personal victory in World War II.

But this is in a normal situation. And we have Trump. He has to recognize not only the resident's mistake, but also his own. His "loss". To do what the stock market calls "fixing the loss." But Trump is not wrong. Everyone knows this .

So this is something out of the realm of fantasy. Miracles.

Moreover, Putin has hidden his withered Oreshnik again, and Trump can cling to it. And we will go full circle. And we will even talk to that vile Medinsky. I wonder, though, who will be chosen to do this.. .

Do we have a choice? Is there another reasonable strategy for Ukraine and Europe? Is there a pleasant option? Unfortunately, after the American choice, there is no other strategy left..

