It is better to be prepared for the worst

Russians announce 'big Security Council meeting' this week.

For more intrigue, they said that this is a meeting that many are waiting for (as far as I understand, this means a response to our strikes on strategic airfields).

We all understand that Putin's arsenal of options is very limited. There are no nukes and there will be none. "Oreshnik clearly does not need a Security Council meeting.

What are the possible scenarios then?

1. The worst. Preparations for mobilization will begin or even mobilization will be announced. Technically, they have been ready for it since April. I do not believe in riots against mobilization. If it comes to this (mobilization), it will be like last time: the "dragon" took 300 thousand, and the rest are happy that they got away with it.

2. Very bad. Declaration of new regions as Russian territory (primarily Kharkiv region).

3. It is very bad. An appeal will be made to the DPRK to help with people. Let me remind you that last week Shoigu visited Kim. In my opinion, the maximum that Korea can give Putin is 100 thousand. But if it is 100 thousand at once, this is a very serious problem for us .

4. Nothing will happen.

I specifically write about bad scenarios. It is better to be prepared for the worst, although I hope that scenario number 4 will win.

And it is possible that Putin needs this announcement to get Trump to call him again. And perhaps Xi.

