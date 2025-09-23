Putin's greatest fear is an arms race with the United States, which Russia will not be able to withstand. It was the arms race multiplied by the low oil price that once destroyed the Soviet economy.

Speaking about the low oil price as a means of influencing Russia, Trump is only hinting that he is ready to use Reagan's methods against the Russian evil empire, but who knows what he will come up with later.

In addition, he has previously said that he intends to deploy a state-of-the-art Golden Dome air defense system in the United States. Russia's leaky air defense system will never be able to compete with the latest American missile defense, and thus the nuclear parity between the United States and Russia will be destroyed.

So Putin prepared a deal for Trump, which he announced on Monday. The translation of his babbling into human language is something like this: "I will continue to frighten Europe by deploying medium- and short-range missiles. But I am ready to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with the United States. Will you tell your Americans again, Donald, what a "peacemaker" you are, instead of starting an arms race or talking about sanctions?".

I think Trump will buy this story. Although it will not radically change the current hybrid state of US-Russian relations.

I would also like to emphasize one important nuance: Putin has been playing up the issue of life extension. At his behest, Russia is investing a lot of money in this area, and he even raised this issue with Xi during his last meeting with him.

That is why Putin does not want to die quickly in a nuclear fire. So, on the nuclear issue, we can expect bluffing and scaremongering from him. But not a world nuclear war.

