Donald Trump is not aware nor does he appreciate the historic reality that resulted from the shared military efforts of the allies under American leadership during the Second world war and the institutional building of security measures that were instigated by Truman in the immediate aftermath of the Second world war.

Military unity resulted in decades-long security and peace which in turn created the conditions for massive economic growth amongst democratic capitalistic countries in the post war period.

During the Second world war, there was philosophical agreement amongst the allies as to who was its military and political foe. Fascist Germany, led by Hitler attempted, by way of military aggression, to destroy a peaceful world order and to subjugate European countries under its dictatorial dominance.

Nonetheless, after almost four years of war between Russia and Ukraine, there is still hesitance within the Trump Administration to perceive the long-term implications of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine and the European way of life.

By now, there can be no doubt that Donald Trump is not philosophically inclined towards the practice of democracy either at home or abroad.

During the Second world war, European countries recognized the existential threat posed by fascist Germany. For how could they not when one by one, they were invaded by German forces? America only belatedly realized the threat to world freedom.

At present, to continue to believe that Trumps America appreciates the threat posed by Russia’s military aggression and its diplomatic rhetoric for ‘peace" in Ukraine is a misguided wish.

Putin does not want "peace". He wants to destroy an independent Ukraine and subjugate it. His intention has been clear from the beginning: his goal is to restore the prowess of the Russian empire,

Under Trump’s leadership, America has abdicated its philosophical and historical leadership for freedom and national sovereignty. It no longer is guided by the shared principles for the need to respect sovereign borders and the rule of law.

Some have argued that this is because Putin has kompromat on trump. Actually, this is both misleading and irrelevant.

In his statements, actions, strategy and negotiation tactics regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Trump has consistently shown that his sympathies align closer with the principles of dictators rather than with democracies. Remember this is the man who despite glaring facts, believed that it was Ukraine who was the originator and responsible for starting the war.

From the beginning, Trump has illustrated his faulty analysis of the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

It is an analysis which has for years parroted Russian talking points. His public statements have continually berate Ukraine’s position and that of its president.

Trump is not sympathetic to Ukraine’s quest for freedom and independent national sovereignty. He continually has shown that he does not have the ability or willingness to comprehend that Ukraine’s war with Russia is a quest for its national independence and to escape from the influence of the values of the Russian world.

To believe that Putin wants a ceasefire, or even peace, is to have succumbed to an immature and childish wish that is similiar to the belief in the existence of Santa clause. An undeveloped understanding and pursuit which refuses to accept the harsh reality of Putin’s pursuit of dictatorial "power".

Trump’s America has not only abdicated its leadership role for sovereign and individual freedom and rule of law in the European world, it has made a deliberate choice to effectively turn its back on its historic democratic allies in Europe. The goals and objectives of Trump’s America are not the same as that of its historic European democratic allies.

Trump wants out of Europe. Period. His only interest is to sell arms for profit. Yes, to NATO, and to Ukraine through Germany, but only for the sake of profit.

This is the new reality that must be understood in Kyiv and in European democratic capitals. They must accept that they cannot rely on the United States in the short term.

Europe must also realize that under Trump, the United States it is in the process of withdrawing from its historic alliances.

These European countries will not abandon nor abdicate the road to democracy. However, the challenge before them, is to form new security institutions based on democratic values that will replace an American-led NATO. More specifically, "the coalition of the willing", with equal and strong Ukraine participation, will replace America’s heretofore historic leadership in Europe.

Zelensky’s wartime leadership has opened the door to this possibility. Trump’s "lap dog" behaviour regarding Putin, has made this a reality.

Ukraine has become the leading example in the world for defining what it means to fight for freedom against dictatorial fascism. It has earned the right to become an equal partner in the provision of military security in the post war European world; an essential partner within a new geopolitical framework that through its resilience and battlefield prowess, it has helped create.

With the inevitable military failure of Russia in Ukraine and the probable implosion of Putin’s regime, Ukraine must prepare to take on its responsibility of building a new security framework with the support of its partners in the "coalition of the willing" replacing Russia as the regions’ dominant military power and guarantor of a just peace.

