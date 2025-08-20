member of the Council of Public Oversight at the Bureau of Economic Security

The economic basis of the Russian military machine is looking worse and worse

The deficit of the consolidated budget of the Russian Federation in the first half of the year is 5 trillion rubles with revenues of less than 34 trillion rubles. Almost 15%. Especially considering that half of this deficit was accumulated in June.

Nominal income growth is slower than inflation – expected, but still nice.

In general, the dynamics look like a last ditch effort – revenues are stagnating, and the deficit is going up vertically due to expenditures.

And this is against the backdrop of information about delays in the payment of the federal part of bonuses for the contracts. Against the backdrop of downtime and reduced shifts at automobile plants working for defense.

Of course, this year's expenditures partially lay the groundwork for the next year's capacity, but, but, but.

I've been avoiding these posts lately to avoid reading the whining in the comments, but the economic fundamentals of the Russian machine are looking increasingly optimistic for us, and that's worth noting.

This may gradually become a factor in the negotiations – due to the pressure of the Russian "elites" on Putin and the overall weakening of Russia's negotiating position.

