founder, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of World Policy

Those who hoped for a positive development of the situation and the end of the acute phase of the war were romantics

So, what do we have at the start of Istanbul 3:

Putin did not repeat Poroshenko's 2019 mistake and did not accept the idea of a "stadium." Because he would definitely lose in show business.

The status of the Russian delegation has been significantly downgraded to show its attitude to the subject of the negotiations.

Those who hoped for a positive development of the situation and the end of the acute phase of the war are romantics. This is not why Putin was amassing troops for the "summer campaign".

For us, the main question is whether the Europeans will really respond with sanctions or whether they will once again decide that it is less expensive to drive a goat than to help Ukraine.

How will Trump react? It seems that he will "quietly go into the woods" and wait for a new window of opportunity. So far, his interest in resolving the conflict lies solely in the field of PR technologies.

What should we do? Obviously, we need to listen to those who make the right plans and prepare for the difficult months ahead at the front. We need to help the army, stabilize the rear, donate, and generally understand that the enemy believes that time is playing against him. Let's not let it happen.

We fight - we will overcome.

