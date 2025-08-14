Historical declaration of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, brokered by Washington on August 8, is a tectonic shift that is destroying the post-Soviet order, pushing Russia out of its historic sphere of influence and turning the region into the arena of a new global game for trade routes, resources, and influence.

"Russia expected to control the South Caucasus by having influence over the Zangezur and Lachin corridors. Now it has none," says LIGA.net Laurence Broers, Caucasus researcher at Chatham House, a London-based think tank.

While Moscow is suffering a geopolitical defeat, Ankara is celebrating a triumph, strengthening its status as a regional leader. There are also benefits for Ukraine.

From this text you will learn:

what is actually hidden in the 17 clauses of the agreement;

why the Zangezour Corridor became the main prize in the big game;

who actually won and lost in this complex game;

what huge risks could destroy this fragile peace.