Ukraine is hindering the plans of the new American administration. All we can do is prove that we are not more, but less amenable to pressure

The next few weeks will see a powerful information attack on Ukraine from the United States.

We will learn that Ukraine is an artificially created country, it should not exist. Ukraine was created together by the Austrian General Staff and USAID. Ukraine is populated mostly by Russians who want to return home to Russia. Ukraine is a dictatorship that has never had elections, and is ruled by Nazis. Weapons of mass destruction are being illegally produced in Ukraine. And Biden is to blame for all of this.

The next few weeks will be very difficult. It will seem like we have all been betrayed, because America has openly sided with the enemy, and Europe is not waking up.

This is part of Trump's peace plan. He needs to end the war immediately, and Putin is not ready for negotiations – he is only ready to accept Ukrainian surrender in the form of demilitarization, "denazification" and the return of Russian agents to the public sphere in order to deploy something intermediate between the Ichkerian and Georgian scenarios.

The US has no leverage over Russia (although this is not the case, but using leverage looks more like an escalation than a quick end to the war). In addition, the collapse of the Russian regime cannot be allowed, because Russia must be preserved and used against China. In such conditions, all the pressure will fall on the one who seems more suitable for pressure, that is, on you and me.

Ukraine hinders the plans of the new American administration in two ways. First, we do not allow Europe to be rendered defenseless. Second, we do not allow Russia to be strengthened to turn it against China. Ukraine is an annoying obstacle that must be punished.

All we can do is prove that we are not more, but less, subject to pressure. That we cannot give in to pressure, because it means giving up the lives of our friends, our relatives, and perhaps our own.

Ukrainian compliance will not lead to an increase in military aid. After all, military aid allows the war to continue, and Trump needs to end it immediately. Any thanks and apologies will not help here.

This information attack will not last forever. Time moves fast. Let's stand our ground – it will continue. There are many forces in the world that would not benefit from our defeat. First of all, ourselves.

