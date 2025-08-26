In an era of instant verdicts and viral destruction of reputation, restoring it has become more necessary and difficult than ever

The morning after a devastating journalistic investigation or a compromising blogger's post, public figures face one question: Is it possible to come back from this? The answer is yes. My experience in crisis communications says a cautious "yes," but the road to rehabilitation is neither quick nor guaranteed.

The digital era has dramatically changed the rules of image and reputation repair. What used to take months to unfold and reach small audiences now happens in hours and affects groups of millions, but the paradox is that true recovery takes longer than ever.

The story of two audiences

Understanding the nuances of reputation management and image building begins with recognizing the difference between a professional audience and the general public. This dichotomy defines the entire recovery strategy.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors