Will Zelenskyy's meetings with Putin and with him, but with Trump's participation take place?

In mid-August, there was a rapid surge in negotiating activity (a kind of "negotiation fever") on the part of US President Donald Trump to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

on August 15, Trump met with Putin in Alaska. After that, on August 18, the US president met with the president of Ukraine and a group of European leaders in Washington, DC. At the end of this meeting, Trump still had time to have a phone conversation with the Russian dictator .

After that, it was stated that a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia could take place in the near future – by the end of August – and then negotiations in a trilateral format between the leaders of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia. However, it is clear that Putin does not want to meet with Zelenskyy, and this destroys the negotiation scheme outlined by President Trump.

What can we expect from the negotiation process in the near future? In particular, this concerns the likelihood and potential effectiveness of the Zelenskyi-Putin and then Trump-Zelenskyi-Putin summits.

To answer these questions, it is first necessary to assess the intentions of all parties involved in the peace talks – the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

