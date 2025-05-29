Europeans are not ready to defend their countries: what global polls have shown

In April-May 2022, in connection with the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, WIN (Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research, a research institute based in Milan) conducted a large-scale study in 24 countries in Europe, America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia on attitudes toward war. The results of the study contain many interesting details, but one of the conclusions is particularly noteworthy .

To the question "If there is a war that affects your country, will you defend it?" the answers were distributed as follows.

The top five countries that responded positively were Pakistan (96%), Turkey (85%), Peru (74%), the Palestinian National Authority (62%), and Colombia (62%) .

The five countries at the bottom of the ranking are the Netherlands (16%), Japan (19%), Germany (22%), Italy (22%), and Serbia (28%). France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Spain are all below 33% .

At the same time, citizens of developed countries who do not want to defend them do not want to leave them either – only (on average) 13% are ready to move to other countries: 13% in America, 10% in Europe, and 5% in East and Southeast Asia.

Later, another similar poll was conducted in Japan, which showed 13% of those ready to go to war.

And recently, at the request of Rzeczpolita, the same question was asked of Poles. It turned out that only 10.7% of respondents are ready to voluntarily join the army, although last year the number was 15.7% .

Do you remember that in mid-May Donald Tusk said that Poland would not send its military to Ukraine if a "peacekeeping contingent" was formed? Now it is clear why.

Of course, we cannot know what goes through the minds of Putin and his gang. But it is reasonable to assume that they closely follow such polls and are aware of public sentiment in developed Western countries.

Perhaps this is the answer to the question of why, on the one hand, Russia is acting so dismissively toward Europe, and on the other hand, our partners, who seem to support Ukraine with expressions of deep concern, powerful statements, summits, and sometimes anti-Russian sanctions (but not "hellish" ones), have not given us all the weapons we need for so long and so hard?

Their voters do not want to fight, no matter what the leaders promise.

80 years of relative peace, rising living standards, and generally rather restrained militaristic sentiments that are traditionally inherent in Europe (they were the same on the eve of World War II) play their role, whether we like it or not.

Despite all the obvious signs of an acute mental disorder in Moscow that is only getting worse, they do not believe that Russia will launch open hostilities against NATO countries and attack Berlin or Paris. Brussels is not in the best shape right now with the tariffs threatened by Trump, and the need to look for ways to reshape markets in dialogue with Asian countries, particularly Japan and China, which are not in the best shape themselves.

The above data, which is confirmed from time to time from other parts of the world, is no longer geopolitics, but the pragmatic interest of political forces to gain support from voters. That is why we are witnessing rather strange statements about Ukraine in political debates even in neighboring countries, endless "warnings" and "disappointment" with Putin coming from Washington and European capitals.

All this raises the question: how should we act to prevent the aggressor from feeling free to act?

There are different scenarios that are being implemented, partly in an open format and partly in a confidential one. I would like to make my own proposal, which stems from my contacts in diplomatic, research and political circles in Tokyo.

Among the countries that continue to support Ukraine, despite all the polls and difficulties with Trump, are the Scandinavian and Baltic states. They feel very well what can happen if aggression spreads to their territory in the absence of the US's desire to intervene in a "European" war.

That is why in recent months we have seen a significant intensification of cooperation between Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and Ukraine. That is why, in my opinion, it is worth initiating the creation of a defense alliance with these countries (and inviting the UK, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria), the main condition of which will be the export of security by Ukraine.

Truce or no truce, Russia will not leave us alone as long as Putin and his regime live, and the situation will only get worse.

Sanctions will not stop it, because China is now standing behind Russia. We will be forced to maintain a combat-ready, powerful army, well-equipped and professional, at least until the fascist regime of the Russian Federation becomes history.

The countries of the Scandinavian-Black Sea arc should be offered to create a joint security mechanism, based on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with the national armed forces of the countries that share a common border with Russia.

It is also worth developing a reliable legal framework for joint production of advanced weapons with them.

There seems to be no time to knock on NATO's door, especially under the current US president.

We need to look for an alternative, and it is best to do this with those who do not need to be explained what Putin's Russia is.

