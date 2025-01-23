Will Putin now pull out his Oreshnik again and scare the world with it and his bare bottom?

Yes, initially it was about love for Russia, about 60 million dead, and other nonsense.

But... Then came the "But"... And we know everything written before "but" is meaningless.

I wanted to come, but very important matters distracted me.

I really wanted to do my homework, but the power went out.

I didn't want to drink today, but...

I love Russia, but if you don't make a deal, I'll destroy your economy and take your throne.

All the courtesies to Putin or Russia, or the Russian people were before the "But." Afterward, there was an ultimatum.

Either you make a deal and drop your stupid demands for capitulation, or I'll "take you out." You'll face economic collapse, sanctions, tariffs, and who knows what else. Don't make me do it, Volodya. Because you know, I'm crazy and won't be responsible for my actions.

Moreover, Volodya, you know my sponsors need to pump more oil, but there's no room in the market. Your buddy Xi wrecked his economy, and it doesn't want more oil. So, for me to pump more, you have to pump less, because you know my production costs are higher than yours, and I can't compete with you on price.

And such an approach can't help but be appealing. Especially considering the expectations from a potential Trump presidency.

It's interesting, of course, how Putin will react. He's a guy who negotiates from a position of strength. And here all the tales about the Potemkin village of the Russian economy have been flushed down the toilet.

All the stories about Russia being able to wage war indefinitely have stopped selling. Now, it's more likely that the other side is selling, also unrealistic but different, that in a few months Russia will collapse and there will be no bread. No position of strength.

What, will he really pull out the Oreshnik again and scare the world with it and his bare bottom?

Or will Russian propaganda only write about what was before the "but"?

