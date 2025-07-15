The most important thing about Trump's revelations is that he agreed that American weapons would be used to kill Russians. And there was no mention of any restrictions on the types of weapons. And before that, how many fears did Trump have that this would lead to "World War III"!

An important break in Trump's worldview, which we discussed a month ago, is that the owner of the White House has stopped calling Putin a "friend." Because the "Russian friend" no longer gives Trump a sense of success and satisfied vanity.

Even, as Trump says, his first lady mocked his words about another "good conversation with Vladimir" after which another Ukrainian city was bombed. (Imagine the range of Trump's emotions after that!)

The fact that Europe will buy the weapons is of much less importance. In some ways, this is even good, as it will help Europeans to understand that Ukraine's security is an important investment.

All in all, everything is following a surprisingly predictable scenario: first, "peace in a day," then "talks with Putin," then "disappointment with Putin," and finally a return to traditional US policy. Well, maybe not a "return" yet, but the direction is right .

As I wrote earlier, the next window for serious diplomatic attempts will be in the fall. This coincides exactly with the 50 days that Trump symbolically gave Putin to "think".

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors