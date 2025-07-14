Trump will not become Reagan overnight. But thanks to his partners and the Senate, he has some good options

Everyone is waiting for Trump's next "historic" statement, saying that he has finally changed his mind about Russia, and now everyone is building air castles out of their expectations. I have to warn you right away: unfortunately, Trump will not become Reagan in one statement.

It is very unlikely that here and now he will suddenly be decisive and even radical enough to fully threaten the Russians, give us all the weapons we need, and to actually strengthen sanctions, etc .

In short, I will immediately dispel the main expectation – we should not expect a new declaration of Moscow as an "evil empire".

Now, as to what can actually happen.

Trump's high-handed and self-righteous rhetoric will certainly be full of admiration for "new decisive steps" and allegedly new policies toward Moscow. Thanks to his partners and the U.S. Senate, he has some good options to back up these words:

1. Weapons for Ukraine (at least promised air defense systems).

2. Sanctions Proposed by the Senate.

3. Support for the Ukrainian-European approach to negotiations.

4. Watch the full retreat from Europe.

For standard American politics, this set should not look like something extraordinary, but in our case it will be an achievement.

