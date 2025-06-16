LIGA.net publishes a synopsis of Yevhen Hlibovytskyi's speech during the Human Rights Dialogues organized by the Center for Civil Liberties.

Ukraine has a problem not with the Leviathan, but with its shadow.

We have not yet created a Ukrainian model of governance - it is only in development. We have not yet fully realized that we inherited the Soviet Leviathan from the Soviet Union into an already independent Ukrainian state. We still do not understand how our independence came about .

Ukraine did not become independent as a result of the victory of the national liberation movement. There is a classic decolonization story, when a subjectivity appears, gains a critical mass, spreads its wings at some point, and establishes new institutions and new systems of rules. This is not our case .

The more I study how Ukraine became independent, the more I am ready to put what happened into the category of what is called a miracle in Christian discourse. The fantastic window of opportunity lasted probably one day. If everything had happened a few days earlier or later, the outcome would have been different .