Ukrainian society is undeniably stained by corruption in every component of its life be it civic, economic, political and social.

This disease is a type of roadblock that prevents greater society from experiencing transformative change and to live in daily freedom, finally emancipated from the residual effects of communism.

Over and over again, this innate desire, expressed by a majority of Ukraines’ citizens, is a rebellion against living in a state of psychological purgatory, a morally compromised middle ground that borders on szhizophrenia.

The majority have had enough. Despite political turmoil and pressure, as witnessed during the Maidan event, they are unable to escape the practice of corruption in civil life and so prevented to escape its oppression and experience political and spiritual freedom in daily life. The promise of transformation has not been fulfilled.

Not all want to change. There is a large and very influential percentage of individuals in the lands highest offices that want to maintain the status quo and who refuse to accept the rivers’ flow towards societal transformation. They don’t want change because it would mean that they would not be able to continue their criminal and immoral ways. They refuse to submit to the rule of law or to the standards of proper moral and ethical behaviour. They are not us. But what to do?

They must be identified, named in public, judged and separated for they are not worthy to participate in the political and civil life of the nation regardless of their wealth and reputation. They must be effectively ostracized.

It is time for Ukraine to experience a historic political reformation.

To this end, Ukraine must look to Martin Luther who inspired a religious rebellion against the moral corruption and the daily practices of the Catholic Church, and ultimately caused a political upheaval in the 17 century Europe, which, to this day, continues to provide the philosophical basis for the values of democratic societies of Europe.

The religious upheaval caused by Luthers’ "95 theses" that he posted on the door of the Wittenberg church, focused specifically on the corrupt practices of the leadership of the Catholic Church and the selling of indulgences, that is, the selling of the promise of heaven for money. Luther focused on money, condemning this corrupt practice. And in the end, transformed the history of Europe.

In the battle against corruption there can be no compromise whatsoever.

Citizens and Ukrainian leadership must take on an attitude of "zero tolerance". This means that they adhere to an uncompromising message: there will be no acceptance of criminal corrupt behaviour of any kind, and at whatever level.

To condemn corrupt behaviour begins with admission that corruption is morally always wrong. The excuse that this is the way the world works, can no longer be tolerated or accepted. Corruption is a form of spiritual disease. Period. We have it. If we do nothing, we will die and the Russians win. Corruption has the effects of preventing societal growth, but it has the power to kill a society. Ukraines’ corrupt leaders do not care if Ukraine dies. They only care about money and the prestige of position.

For decades, Ukraine has lacked a moral framework for condemning corrupt behaviour. It must establish such a framework and develop a public language with which to deal with corruption, this must become the highest civil priority even in a time of war.

Corruption, as Luther recognized, is a rot on the soul of our society. It is a sickness that eats away at the health of society, exterminating its strength and vitality and even its hope.

The dirty secret of corruption is that corruption takes place in secret because we don’t want others to see and to be confronted and judged with our misdeeds.

Corruption is not a crime that involves only the exchange of money or has only economic sense.

Corruption is a moral and spiritual transgression. It is a deliberate act which each practitioner knows is morally wrong. He or she is fully ware that they are acting against their conscience or better judgement, let alone any standard of proper behaviour.

Corruption takes place in secret because it would reveal our hypocrisy. We don’t want others to see and judge our misdeeds. The solution can be expressed quite simply; a corrupt society can be made clean by transperancy. A transperancy that seeks the truth and is based on facts. Not conspiracy or hear say, but objective facts. Creating a realistic picture that destroys lies and all forms of innuendo. The key is to assert knowledge based on fact. This well make us free.

A "gift" behind a closed door. Furtive call when you think no else is listening and you believe you can’t be heard. We have all done it. We do it today. And think nothing of it. But some have found the courage to refuse.

To say ‘no’ to corruption in Ukraine is the beginning of societal transformative change and the key element towards political reformation because it focusses on the individual. It is a declaration of taking on individual responsibility.

Corruption also is a form of personal failure. A "missing of the mark" or standard. The Christian faith says this is sin. But by any standard, secular or otherwise, it is moral transgression, it is immoral, and thus, wrong.

In the case of Timur Mindich and the allegation that he stole money from the public purse after extensive investigations by state authorities. What must be done?

He must be charged and hauled to the court of law. He must stand trial in due time. Hopefully, he will receive a fair trial just like every single one of us would expect a fair trial if we were confronted with such serious allegations. If found guilty, he should be sent to jail to fulfil his punishment according to the law.

In the playing out of this scenario, it doesn’t matter whether this alleged criminal is a close friend of the president or past partner. Mindich must, as an individual, take responsibility for his actions and give an account before the law.

His trial must be seen as a test for overall Ukrainian society, its political leadership and the president. It will illustrate if, and, to what extent, Ukrainian society will no longer tolerate corruption within the ranks of its so-called elites. Most importantly will it demand a legal account for crimes committed at the highest economic and political level. A fair trial and ultimate conviction will be a stern warning to those who continue to perpetuate the practice of corruption in Ukraine. But this not about warnings. It's about setting a legal standard to punish corrupt crimes.

In this case especially, the president’s behavior and statements must be closely monitored for any deviance from the highest ideals of jurisprudence. But the president cannot be condemned by "guilt of association".

President Zelensky is neither Churchill or Martin Luther, but a successful entertainer and businessman who was elected president by a huge majority in a free and fair election. As president, he must condemn his friend and partner for his corruption and immoral behaviour. He must sign the paperwork to bring him back to Ukraine from his escape. He must make an example of him.

The president’s past business partner must be brought before the courts and face trial. If convicted, he must go to jail.

If properly done, it has the potential of becoming a foundational block for Ukraine’s political reformation.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors