At one time, I learned to swim myself, diving from a breakwater on the Yalta beach to the depths of

If we talk briefly about the current "geopolitical situation" around the war, we will have to remind you of one old truth.

Learning to swim ALONE is never too late, especially when the bottom suddenly (or NOT) disappears under your feet.

The mechanism is simple and straightforward. When you get into the deep end, your brain, with the first casual "sip of water," immediately receives a direct and unambiguous signal - there is a real chance of drowning and dying if you don't get out.

He immediately, in turn, sends a corresponding signal to your arms and legs - ROW, f...k, or you will drown..

At the same time, the brain independently "turns off" all your psychological "prejudices" and blockages associated with the fear of moving on the water surface, clearly defining that at this moment the main thing is the desire to survive, that is, to rake.

In general, after a certain amount of time, as well as frequent and chaotic movements of the arms and legs in the water, the brain finds the appropriate rhythm, pace and direction, which allow the whole body to adapt to the new "shock" conditions, that is, to stay on the water surface. Actually, in my childhood, I learned to swim in this way by diving from a breakwater on the Yalta beach to the depth of.

My father, of course, kept me safe by being there, but I learned to swim on my own, having expressed a desire to do so when I was a very young puppy. My father called it a "shocking way" to learn to swim.

What am I talking about?

And the point is that in the near future Ukraine will have to go through just such a "shock method" of learning to "swim" on its own, when it will have to find itself "suddenly at the depths" (that is, in quite real conditions of mostly "self-defense in the war").

And without American or European "trainers" and "saviors".

