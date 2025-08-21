Trump, if he really wants to go to paradise, if he believes in it and sincerely hopes to get there, must realize that Putin stands between him and paradise

If Trump still believes that Putin wants to make a deal with him and for him..

Last night, missiles and drones flew at the heads of residents of peaceful Ukrainian cities far from the front line. Kyiv, Lviv, even Mukachevo. But the main target, where no air defense works, is Trump.

See also Russia launches 614 air attack weapons at Ukraine overnight, 40 of them missiles

In fact, Putin has publicly and demonstratively humiliated Trump. Why he decided to do this now is anyone's guess. Nobody can figure out what's going on in that head. But the fact remains .

Not even a week after the red carpet. After the American soldiers on their knees. And in one day, Putin rejected everything Trump hoped for and saw as his victory.

The Russians said there would be no meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. They rejected the option of guarantees, which their allies had been talking about so vigorously. They also let their teddy bear, a dwarf alcoholic who may have been brought out of his binge specifically for this purpose, out of his cage. And then they attacked Ukrainian cities. And they refrained from doing so for several weeks, trying not to irritate Trump. But they did .

To put a bold point.

And each of these events individually, especially the solo performance of the dwarf alcoholic, could have been an accident. But not all of them together. On the same day.

This is what happens when Putin feels weak. And he felt it in Alaska. Trump did everything he could to make it happen .

Maybe now Trump will finally realize that negotiations with Putin can only be done from a position of strength? He has to realize this at some point, right? Well, damn it!

To make Putin sit down at the negotiating table, we really need sanctions and weapons, not a red carpet.

Tonight he hit Ukrainians. But he humiliated Trump. AND THE UNITED STATES. And America must be tired of it?

And yes, slaves are not allowed in paradise. That's what they say in Ukraine. And we need to tell Donald about it.

And Trump, if he really wants to go to paradise, if he believes in it and sincerely hopes to get there, must realize that Putin stands between him and paradise. His place is in hell. And we must do everything to send him there. Otherwise, Trump will not get to heaven either .

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors