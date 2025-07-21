The ECHR decision of July 9 closes for Russia the legal ways to legalize its war and the possibility to evade compensation payments

On July 9, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced a fundamental decision regarding Russian aggression. The path of this interstate case has been long, starting with Ukraine back in 2014, and then the chronology changed with geography, when the court itself decided to consider separately the occupation of Crimea and the Russian invasion in the east.

The specifics of the "eastern case" were the involvement of the Netherlands in it, in terms of the Boeing downed by the Russians, and because of this, and given that the Ukrainian media use, at best, leading European media as primary sources of events in their own country, it is now described as "the Boeing case". However, the new decision is not only about Boeing and not only about "isolation." It is also about Bucha.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors