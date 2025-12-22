The world has less and less right to teach us about life – all their principles and values: we have seen what they are really worth. They are worth nothing.

The Ukrainian nation stubbornly refuses to die. It seems that THEY no longer know what to do with us.

The Russians are trying to kill us, the American Trump administration is trying to break us over its knee, and our own government is trying to sell us off somehow. But Ukrainians are fighting in the trenches, Ukrainians are not for sale, and Ukrainians are openly mocking American officials without positions or responsibility who pretend to be peacemakers.

Some absolutely chaotic statements from various government offices signal to us that we might have all been sold out, but you can't sell what isn't for sale. The Ukrainian nation has simply become a thorn in the side of the whole world. No one knows what to do with us. Everyone would be happy to make a deal with Putin on Putin's terms, but we are not going to capitulate; we are holding our weapons and holding the line.

In the cold air on different continents, questions hung in the air. Why don't we come out with our hands raised? Why don't we lay down our arms and continue to resist? Why don't we sprinkle ashes on our heads? Why don't we dig our own graves? Why don't we agree to give up everything we have? Why don't we worship power and want a king for ourselves?

A very inconvenient nation. No joke, anyone in our place would have broken by now, because no one in the world is ready for a modern high-tech war against a number of nuclear countries that have been trying to crush one single non-nuclear country for all four years.

Even the hysterical Trump has been brought in with his merchants of air. Neighbors, all sorts of Orbans/Ficos, are stabbing us in the back. Insane amounts of money are being invested in propaganda. And the same insane amounts of money are being stolen from the Ukrainian budget. And Ukrainians stubbornly refuse to be slaves. Absolutely. No matter the pretext. No matter the promises. No matter the pressure or threats.

Of course, we still have Little Russians who are ready to kneel before Moscow's murderers, but they no longer make decisions in the country.

Finally, we did it. A century of enslavement, famines, mass executions, repression, deprivation of our own language and culture, deportations, torture, and humiliation have given us immunity and a thirst for survival. We no longer believe in security guarantees, we do not believe that everything will pass, we do not believe that someone will stand up for us. We only believe in the weapons in our own hands.

An armed and united Ukrainian nation is the only guarantee of our security and survival, the only guarantee of the existence of Ukraine and Ukrainians. Give us weapons and step aside, we will tear apart any enemy ourselves.

The world increasingly has no right to teach us how to live; all their philosophy and ideology, all their principles and values – we have seen what they are really worth. They are worth nothing.

America, which aspired to be a leader and a model of freedom and law, has fallen to its knees before dictatorships and sold all its values at auction, while Witcoff and Kushner are running around to finalize the sale of the American conscience and dignity.

There is no longer international law in the world, or even established rules. All values are bent to suit "good deals." Money, power, and vanity have become the new global values.

So, in the first quarter of the 21st century, we have a cohesive group of dictatorships that are already dictating their terms to the whole world, and we have the former camp of democracies, where more and more members of this alliance have abandoned established principles in favor of new global values.

While some politicians say, "We are closer to peace than ever before!", I say, "We are closer to a global technological war than ever before." In fact, it is already underway, and we are the most experienced in it.

And finally: you will never feed the ghouls by giving them more blood. This only increases their appetite and ambitions. There is a chance for salvation; we must cast aside illusions and face the truth through the sights of our weapons.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors