Probably, we are talking about adding two more regions to the negotiations, no matter how many kilometers we manage to advance

The situation on the border of Sumy and Kharkiv regions should be taken as seriously as possible.

It is clear that the forces accumulated by the Russian Federation will not be enough to capture all regions or regional centers. The task is most likely to simply go deep into the territory and use it, in particular, in the negotiation process.

They will say that they could have taken the whole region, but they just didn't want to.

I don't see a critical amount of forces and means yet. But the question now is not how many kilometers they will go - it will simply add two more regions to their agenda.

Given the situation, we need to urgently prepare logistics, close roads with anti-drone nets, and build engineering and fortification structures that take into account the modern war on drones.

And not to sit and wait until they reach some city.

