We cannot wait until the "coalition of the willing" becomes a "coalition of the determined." This would strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position

New solutions are needed in this war to prevent it from dragging on for years. Obviously, it is necessary to deprive the aggressor of the illusions of the possibility of further seizures of the territory of Ukraine without catastrophic consequences for it.

If Ukraine, together with the United States and other partners, wants to strengthen its negotiating position, it needs to use additional levers and arguments. One of them could be the involvement of private military companies (PMCs), primarily American and British.

Why has the discussion on this issue virtually stopped? Why the Draft Law of Ukraine on International Defense Companies is a dead weight?

Why is there no analysis of the use of such opportunities in the current moment of war and no proposals from the Cabinet of Ministers in this area? Judging by the latest "winter initiatives," the money has appeared.

We understand that the use of PMCs is not about direct involvement in hostilities, we understand that everything needs to be clearly defined in the legal framework and that this is primarily a business.

But it is unlikely that there is a reasonable objection to the fact that the rapid creation of proper fortifications, logistical support, and protection of facilities, including those mineral deposits (how are the business deals with the United States?), could reduce the burden on the Ukrainian Defense Forces and, moreover, send a clear signal to the Russian invaders about the presence of additional interests in Ukraine of the United States or the United Kingdom.

Yes. This is unlikely to stop the aggressor from continuing attacks on civilian targets, including those protected by PMCs, but history shows that there have always been consequences in such situations. One way or another.

It seems that the British, and possibly the American, side may now consider such a proposal.

It will take a long time for the "willing" to become "determined", and we need support and new solutions NOW! Involvement of private military campaigns could be one of these additional solutions.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors