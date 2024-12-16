The West already holds this money. Only the will to act is needed to change the war's course

Ukraine can win the war against Russia. It has all the troops it needs – about 1 million men and women under arms. It needs two things money and arms.

For 2025, Russia officially plans $176 bn, 9% of GDP, in military & security expenditures. It is probably slightly more, say $190 bn, 10% of GDP, but much of this is stolen & much inefficient.

In 2024, Ukraine spent about $90 bn on its military, $40 bn from its own budget & $50 bn in Western arms supplies.

Ukraine needs $100 bn more in financing to WIN.

The West has frozen $300 bn of Russian Central Bank reserves in the West. 2/3 is in the Euroclear bank in Brussels. There is NO reason not to take those funds and pass them on to Ukraine as Russian war reparations. $100 bn in 2025 suffices to turn the war.

For $100 bn extra, Ukraine can buy all the arms it needs to win. The US has plenty of arms – half its arsenal is written off in the deserts of Arizona & Nevada. Just deliver it!

US arms producers love exporting if the Pentagon just gives licenses, which is a too hard slog.

Last September, I talked to Oleksandr Kamyshin, who is in charge of Ukraine's armaments industry. He claimed that Ukraine in 2024 produces and sells arms, mainly drones, for $10 bn, but it has capacity for $20bn. In 2025, that capacity will be $30 bn – 4 million drones of various types.

The Russian funds must be seized. They should be used to buy arms from Ukraine first, from Europe and the US.

Make sure Ukraine has $200 bn in military expenditures in 2025. Then its victory will be assured.

