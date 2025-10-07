Or – what thought should take hold of the masses on all the warring sides

On War and Negotiations.

For violence to give way to communication, the idea of the exhaustion of violent solutions must be embraced by the masses on both (or more) sides.

This applies to any contradictions.

Parliament emerges with the conscious refusal of all parties to the civil war. For example, the government pledges not to disperse the parliament by force – not out of affection for the parliament, but because it is tired of fighting total terror. And the parliament promises not to organize terror because it has seen its futility. And a platform is emerging where we can talk without shooting.

A secular state arises when warring confessions consciously refuse to seize state power.

International conferences are convened in the event of a deliberate refusal of the parties to engage in hostilities.

The hotline is set up when the extreme undesirability of exchanging nuclear strikes is realized.

As long as at least one of the parties is convinced that violence works, it will not stop.

The understanding of the ineffectiveness of violence and the desire to start negotiations must be deep and final.

