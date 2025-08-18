When it comes to negotiations, it is worth rationalizing yourself.

Putin and Trump cannot agree on anything because Ukraine should be the key participant in the negotiations on Ukraine. I'm sorry, but this is such a wild platitude that I'm ashamed to repeat it. However, if the leaders live in a world of influences, they have not taken into account the main thing: either they take into account Ukraine and its interests to exist, or they cannot negotiate with it or for it, commit suicide and be occupied, destroyed, raped and torn apart of their own free will.

Whatever business interests are on the table, we are in their way. In the parliamentary realities, this would be a golden action of influence, and in this issue, the main prerequisite for minimal progress.

All these "leaks" in the media about the content of the agreements already agreed upon and the backstage life of the leaders are an element of the struggle, not true data. This is how it works: you are still sitting in a closed room, as it was in Minsk, and the entire Russian press is already carrying some wild nonsense that has nothing to do with reality, our media picks it up, and so lies and manipulations take on a life of their own.

After the personal meeting between Trump and Putin, the standard language of diplomacy has become the expectation of progress, the use of various enchanting epithets about successful success, but it is like an "info-gypsy" who needs to sell zero and continue to hold your attention.

Therefore, these epithets are also meaningless against the background of a short press conference, zero documents, at least in the form of memorandums of intent, a canceled joint lunch between the heads of state, and a short conversation that required so much state security, airplanes, etc .

When I read about Putin winning, it's also a bit strange. He had already had quite a few personal conversations with Trump on the phone, and the latter was not very keen on imposing new sanctions anyway, all things considered. It's just a visual record of the state of affairs, so there's no need to sprinkle ashes on your head over the meeting. It's not the first and maybe not the last.

It's unpleasant, painful, and gaggingly difficult for us to watch the red carpet, but it's a trigger not only for us, but also for the Europeans, who are now playing the role of deterrence and opposition to the worst-case scenarios.

We have not lost this battle, but the United States has undermined its role and should encourage Europe to diversify its security more quickly, which it should do anyway.

The best formula for individual effectiveness is to do your job well at your level and be honest. Russia's war against us in the twenty-first century is already experiencing its fourth U.S. president, one of whom has a second interrupted term. The war is not endless, but its script is being written in Ukraine.

We have to work on our mistakes and successes, which is a guarantee of security, and not give the enemy any chance to destroy ourselves.

