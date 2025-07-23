Reconstruction, investment, and the return of Ukrainians – all of this is now in doubt

This is a disaster for our path to EU membership (the abolition of the independence of NABU and SAPO – Ed.) And for the image of the country – unfortunately, not only of the president, but of the country in general.

It turns out that the ring of omnipotence and immunity is stronger than Russian missiles and tanks.

A little more time and we will hear that the EU is not like that, it is to blame, it does not want us, it demands too much, gives too little money, and is full of Russian agents. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief does not need European advice on how to run the country.

Of course, Europe will not stop providing support. They understand all the potential consequences. But it's one thing to help a country that is in a war and moving towards membership, and another to help a country that is just in a war.

We can even make progress in different sectors, bring legislation closer to different chapters. But now there is hardly a chance to open a fundamentalist cluster, even if Orban lifts his veto. This means that the negotiations will not progress. This will be fine with many in the EU, as it means that Ukraine will not join for a very long time, and therefore will not take away a part of their budget or market.

I have no idea what kind of recovery, return of Ukrainians home, investment and economic development the president will talk about now. Although I can imagine why. Inspirational, emotional, with accusations of all external partners who are to blame.

