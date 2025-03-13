And he came to Kursk to show how he "protects" the Russians

When the war was escalating, Putin, in a suit and tie, pretended it was just a "special military operation."

When talk of peace began, and Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe proposed a peace plan, Putin put on military uniform.

Clearly, there is a specific timing for Kremlin, when he wants to "fly in on a nuke" and show the TV-dependent audience in Russia that the eternally ruling "crook" is still holding on (this is from the same series as the pre-war stunts, only the costumes change). Marquis de Custine described all this back in La Russie en 1839.

But the specific blends seamlessly into the general. And the general is that all of Russia is constructed by the regime as a special operation. Talk of "national interests" in this sense is also false.

If the Russian regime truly acted in the national interests and for the protection of its citizens, it would never have started and dragged, in particular, its own citizens into this vile war.

Now Putin has come to Kursk in uniform to show how he is "protecting" Russians from the consequences of his own decisions and actions. Following the same obscene principle of treating serfs: "but we are getting stronger."

