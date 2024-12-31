You can pump yourself up with nuclear steroids, accumulate a lot of money, but if you don't have the main thing, nothing will work out

The day before was another anniversary of the formation of the USSR (the agreement was signed on December 30, 1922).

Putin is drinking a commemorative drink and sees himself as the resuscitator of the corpse of a short-term world "pole" that has already decomposed.

But do you know why Russia, unlike the USSR, will not become a world superpower, despite its nuclear arsenal, territory, and ambitions?

Because history shows that lasting global influence is acquired by those countries that bring other nations not only war or money, but also ideological values – a successful model of life, of which they themselves are a confirmation.

Such is the United States, with its democratic and liberal values. Such was the Soviet Union, with its idea of social equality. Such were the Romans, with their progress for enslaved peoples. Such was Britain, with its technological revolution.

These are universal values, understandable and desirable for other countries and peoples. Even through tragic wars, they ultimately made the world a better place and developed humanity.

And what can Russia give the world, besides the "Russian world" and the concept of "everywhere I piss is Russian land"?

Moscow does not have an ideology that would be in demand anywhere else, except in the Russian Federation itself. Therefore, the influence of modern Russia can only exist in the propaganda-washed brains of Russians.

By the way, the same applies to China. Yes, a powerful economy, big money, but how many people in the world would want to live in a rich but unfree country?

The entire history of mankind shows that the desire for freedom was one of the main ideals of Homo sapiens. We can safely say that this desire was, in fact, the main engine of history.

So, you can pump yourself up with nuclear steroids, you can accumulate a lot of money, but if you don't have ideological values that you can offer to other nations, you won't become a world superpower. At best, you will become a regional center of influence.

And even then, not for long. As Lenin wrote: ideas conquer the masses. Money and weapons are only auxiliary factors...

