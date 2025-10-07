We don't know how to deal with our status in a civilized way, just as a poor person doesn't know how to deal with money won in the lottery

When I look at how some of us, having received minimal power and recognition, begin to fight furiously with each other for the opportunity to get more, I somehow think that this has something to do with hundreds of years of enslavement.

The strength with which most of our officials and part of civil society fight each other for power and influence can only be compared to the scene in Dante's Inferno when he and Virgil go down to the wide, dark, dirty river Styx, where souls are mired in mud.

Read also Why not everyone has the moral right to judge others in time of war

Those who succumbed to anger fight, bite, and drown each other in the mud, while those who suppressed their anger lie underwater, muttering words of anger through bubbles.

As another allegory, I can say that we do not know how to deal with our status in a civilized manner, just as a poor person does not know how to deal with money won in a lottery.

This also applies to selfish and arrogant behavior from the top, and not always adequate demands from the bottom.

I think that due to the youth of our democracy, we do not have many cultures necessary for the functioning of society: the culture of wealth, the culture of power, and the culture of service.

Sometimes the tension we fight with each other seems to me to be greater than the energy directed against the aggressor.

And this is frightening. This applies primarily to those who are farther from the front.

Perhaps that is why many military personnel are finding it increasingly difficult to go into the rear.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors