Why not everyone has the moral right to judge others in time of war
It seems to me that living in such a war has somehow shown in a new way that the phenomenon of moral law does exist.
I would never say anything about the decisions of people from Sumy, for example, because I am not in Sumy.
I would never say anything about the infantry, because my husband is not in the infantry.
And I would never have said anything about mothers who lost a child if my son had not died.
I would never say anything about justice or personal freedom if my husband was not in the Armed Forces.
I would never say anything about a child (or family) with a disability because I do not have a child with a disability.
I would never say anything about what to do or how to do it in occupation or captivity, because I am not in occupation or captivity.
Where I don't feel personally affected or my life and the lives of my loved ones are not so threatened, I don't think it's possible to open my mouth too much.
People underestimate moral law in vain.
This is a good way to avoid getting hit in the face.
And white coats get dirty quickly in this land.