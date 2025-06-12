Where you do not feel personal experience, it is better not to open your mouth

It seems to me that living in such a war has somehow shown in a new way that the phenomenon of moral law does exist.

I would never say anything about the decisions of people from Sumy, for example, because I am not in Sumy.

I would never say anything about the infantry, because my husband is not in the infantry.

And I would never have said anything about mothers who lost a child if my son had not died.

I would never say anything about justice or personal freedom if my husband was not in the Armed Forces.

I would never say anything about a child (or family) with a disability because I do not have a child with a disability.

I would never say anything about what to do or how to do it in occupation or captivity, because I am not in occupation or captivity.

Where I don't feel personally affected or my life and the lives of my loved ones are not so threatened, I don't think it's possible to open my mouth too much.

People underestimate moral law in vain.

This is a good way to avoid getting hit in the face.

And white coats get dirty quickly in this land.

