"In Kyiv, the situation with flooding is similar to that in Odesa. Fortunately, there have been no casualties so far. But remember how parks and underpasses were flooded, cars were buried," says LIGA.net engineer and urbanist Mikhail Makagon.

The most problematic places in the capital are overpasses and tunnels, explains Vitaliy Selyk, chairman of the Kyiv Urbanism Council. One of the most vulnerable points is the Livoberezhna metro station, which is flooded almost after every heavy rainfall.

"Before every rain, machines are on duty there to pump out water. After so many years, a more modern drainage system could have been built, but instead the problem is simply "extinguished" by manual operation," he adds.

on September 30, Odesa was hit by a heavy downpour: almost two months' worth of rainfall – about 94 mm – fell in a few hours. The streets of the city turned into rivers, with cars being swept away by the current, and roads, buildings, and underpasses flooded. As a result of the bad weather, 10 people died. Rescuers worked all night pumping out water and clearing debris.

Can a tragedy of this magnitude happen again in Kyiv? LIGA.net i was looking into it.