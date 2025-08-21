The admission campaign is underway in Ukraine, and amid the process of university consolidation, for many higher education institutions it is not just another set of students, but also a matter of survival. Especially for dozens of institutions that once shaped the face of Donbas, Luhansk, Kherson, and Crimea, and today are working in exile because of Russia's aggression.

This creates a double challenge for them. On the one hand, the number of applicants from regions where these universities used to be local leaders is declining. On the other hand, as they compete for students in new communities, they face increased competition, lack of dormitories, resources, and recognition.

How do they compete for applicants in the face of displacement? Have they managed to recover? And what are they doing to preserve not only the university but also their own identity? LIGA.net talked to three universities to find out the answers to these questions.